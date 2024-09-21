His Wife Was Out Of Town So He Focused On Taking Care Of Their Daughter, But When She Returned She Was Mad Because Of Something He Forgot To Do

When you have additional responsibilities and you’re not feeling well, it can be hard to remember everything you need to do.

That’s the case in today’s story where one husband’s wife is mad at him because of something he forgot to do.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for after taking care of my daughter for 2 weeks while wife is away My wife went back to her mother’s home country to bring her mom’s ashes back. Her bother is still living there. She went there for 2 whole weeks, the first few days was to take care of the ashes and other misc items that was left. The rest of the week and a half, she was out visiting old college/high school friends.

OP stayed home and took care of their daughter.

I am home taking care of our 9 year old daughter. It was tough but I did not complain at all about it. My wife went during the time when my daughter had a state exam and I was the one who was working with her daily to get her prepared for the exam. Again no complains.

He started feeling sick but didn’t complain about it.

During the last week I was not feeling well. A bad cough, fatigue, headache, migraine and etc. Not sure what was going on, but I really wasn’t all that well. When we facetime she asked me what was going on and I told her. Again wasn’t complaining or asking her to come back.

OP’s wife returned and pointed out that he didn’t attend an online language class.

Fast forward to this Sunday night. My wife comes back, lands and the first thing she does after her plan lands is not I’m back, or I miss you guys. She messages me complaining we (me and my daughter) missed the online language class. I told her that yes, I forgot between dinner and everything that was happening it just escaped my mind. I told her it was no intentional.

His wife is upset, and he’s wondering who’s right and who’s wrong.

Nope my wife was just ripping me in text messages. For all the work that I did, the one tiny mistake I made and she slams for after 2 weeks. AM I really the a**h*** here?

It seems like the class slipped OPs mind due to everything else he had going on including not feeling well. It seems like his wife is over-reacting.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this story…

This reader thinks OP was looking for a pat on the back from his wife for parenting.

Another reader was bothered by how often OP wrote that he didn’t complain.

This reader thinks OP does not deserve a reward for his parenting skills.

Another person thinks the comments about OP’s parenting are out of line.

This reader agrees that OP’s mistake wasn’t a big deal.

His wife is mourning, so she’s probably extra emotional.

She’ll probably get over it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.