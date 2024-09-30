Home Depot Shopper Showed Viewers The Creepy Animatronic Chucky Doll The Store Is Selling For Halloween

We’re creeping into spooky season and stores are starting to fill up with all kinds of Halloween-related goodies.

And, if you’re a lover of all things in the horror movie universe, you’re gonna want to check out what Home Depot is selling these days…

A TikTokker named Ian posted a video and showed viewers an animatronic Chucky doll that got folks talking.

Ian showed viewers that he scored one of the highly sought-after Chucky dolls from a Home Depot store and he seemed pretty happy about it.

Ian took the toy home and demonstrated how it works for TikTok viewers.

He said, “He’s so angry. Dude, the way his face moves, man, look at that. It’s just too cool, man.”

Score!

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person hit the jackpot!

Another TikTokker can’t find one of these things anywhere…

And this individual had some questions…

I don’t know if I’d want that creepy thing in my house…

