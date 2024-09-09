Homeowner Complained To A Delivery Driver Who Was Blocking Her Driveway, So They Put Her Packages In The Most Inconvenient Place Possible The Next Time They Came By

We should all strive to be nice to EVERYONE in the short time we have on this planet, and that includes delivery drivers!

They work hard, they get us the goods we need in bad weather, and they have to put up with a lot of shenanigans from people…so let’s give them a break, okay?

Alright, now that we have that important life lesson out of the way, check out the story this delivery driver told on Reddit.

Be nice to your delivery drivers! “I’m working a seasonal gig delivering packages through the holidays. The other day I was delivering on a fairly busy road with very little parking. I’m not going to park a block away and walk up and down the block three times with the boxes for each house, because that would literally double my work time.

Just for a minute!

So I parked in front of somebody’s driveway for all of 2 minutes to deliver to her and her two neighbors. Nobody was trying to pull in or out, my vehicle was running with flashers on, and I was never out of sight of my vehicle. This lady came out of her house yelling at me about parking illegally and that I should not do that again, not because I was inconveniencing anyone but just on principle, and just generally being very rude about it.

She’s in for a surprise!

So today when I had four more packages to deliver to her house I purposefully put them in front of her screen door that opens out so she’ll have to hit her packages with the door to get to them.”

Karma bites back once again!

