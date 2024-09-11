Homeowner Disagreed With His HOA That His Yard Wasn’t “In Harmony With The Neighborhood,” So He Discovered The HOA Wasn’t Maintaining Their Property And Put Them On Notice

I’ve heard HOAs use a lot of cringe language in the past.

That said, if I got a notice that something about my home wasn’t “in harmony with the neighborhood” I might do an actual spitake.

This guy had a better idea, though.

Read on to find out how he used their ridiculous turn of phrase against them.

Put my HOA on notice A few weeks ago got a notice my grass “wasn’t in harmony with the neighborhood” which was crazy because I’m the only one on my street that actually was cutting my grass.

He went into research mode.

So after getting ad I did some research and found out to the right of my house and the back it is a drainage easement. An easement owned by the Hoa. The drain is constantly flooded (because my neighbor runs their sprinklers 1-2 hours a day).

The builder gave him his ammo in writing.

So I called the builder “concerned my drain wasn’t working.” They informed me in writing that is HOA property and they have to maintain it.

Which he passed along, using their own words against them.

I then emailed the hoa to let them know they needed to come cut and weed and fix the mud pit to keep it in harmony with the rest of the neighborhood. They would pass it on to management.

Short and sweet.

Let’s find out if Reddit thinks he’s done enough!

Get in harmony, man!

It is their job, after all.

This person is hoping the email doesn’t backfire.

Maybe they could get rid of the HOA altogether?

Apologized? What is this magic?

Sometimes it only takes a couple of minutes to devise max revenge.

Relative to the crime, anyway.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.