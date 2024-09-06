Homeowner Warned People Against Buying Solar Panels For Their Homes. – ‘It was an entire year before the permit and everything went through.’

I’ve heard nothing but good things about solar panels and that’s why I was pretty surprised to hear what this woman had to say about them…

Her name is Brittany and she posted a video on TikTok to sound off and tell viewers that she thinks putting solar panels on homes is “like a Trojan horse.”

Brittany said installing solar panels will leave people in massive debt and added, “if you have a mortgage on your house, and your solar panels cost you anywhere between $25 and $70,000 that’s a huge lump of debt.”

She said that her husband installed solar panels on their house quickly but “it was an entire year before the permit and everything went through for the solars to be connected to Duke energy.”

Brittany continued, “And guess what, during that entire time, we had to pay our electric bill plus the monthly payment for the solar panel. So you need to remember that you’re always going to be responsible for those solar panel payments—despite if something isn’t working, if something isn’t correct, every month, you have to pay those payments.”

Brittany also said, “The contract is transferring to the people who are going to buy your house, but not everyone wants solar panels, and people definitely don’t want to take on that much debt. And with the housing market the way it is, like, a lot of people don’t, can’t even afford that debt.”

She added, “So really unless you have the money to pay off your solar panels, your house is most likely not going to sell or is going to have a very difficult time selling, which also makes solar panels not worth it in the long run.”

Something to think about…

I guess not everyone is on board with the solar revolution…

