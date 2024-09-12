House Being Washed Out Into The Ocean Because Of Hurricane Ernesto Caught On Video

Having an oceanfront home is the dream of many, but it isn’t all sunny days and warm beaches.

When a hurricane goes through the area, it can be extremely dangerous for homes and other structures.

In the community of Dare County, North Carolina, that seems to be especially true. In the past four years, seven homes have collapsed into the sea.

This includes one that happened on August 16th, 2024 and was caught on video as a result of hurricane Ernesto.

Building near the ocean has always had its risks, but thanks to climate change, those risks are only expanding.

The increased erosion in the area has almost certainly contributed to the homes getting pulled out to sea by storms (which are also occurring more frequently.).

The video shows the home being pulled out to sea and then floating away, largely intact.

It eventually broke apart, with debris from the home found floating as much as 17 kilometers (11 miles) away.

The risks to homes along the coast of North Carolina are so significant that there is a bipartisan bill being proposed to help the homeowners.

The bill is set to offer up to $250,000 that is to be used to either relocate homes or have them safely demolished and cleared away before future storms cause problems.

You can see the video here:

Thankfully, nobody was in the home when it was washed out to sea.

Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium