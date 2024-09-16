‘I feel like a class action lawsuit is needed.’ – Renter Was Denied Her Security Deposit Despite Leaving The Home In Perfect Condition, And She Is Not Going To Take It

Renting a place to live has both pros and cons, but if the rental company you work with is dishonest, it can be a nightmare.

This renter had her security deposit withheld even though the home was in perfect condition when she left, and she isn’t having it.

She starts out the video demanding action, “I feel like a class action lawsuit is needed because these rental management companies, this can’t be legal.”

She explains that when she moved out of the rental home, she had the walls painted, the whole place professionally cleaned, and much more, to ensure it was perfect. Despite this, the rental management company tried to withhold her security deposit.

The renter talks about the reasoning they gave, including this, “Interior paint, so apparently they are going to touch up the walls. $750.”

She was even getting charged for normal upkeep of the property, “They were trying to say in the move out that we had to resod, like add new grass, this was just like general for everybody right. The move out checklist was like, ‘powerwash the exterior of the home, sod, remulch,’ like all of these different things.”

What? Those are not the responsibility of the renter!

She ends the video asking people to speak up, “If you have experienced this, I need you to comment below. I need this to gain traction, I am done. I am ready, I will be the fighter.”

I hope she is able to get a class-action lawsuit going! Rental companies are out of control.

Check out the full video, it is crazy what she is going through.

Not a surprise, but there are plenty of people in the comments who have similar experiences. Take a look.

This person suggests going to small claims court.

In Colorado, small claims court will award 3 times the deposit!

Here is a landlord who actually does things right.

People need to fight back against abusive landlords.

