‘I just needed to show my ID… to get hair ties.’ – Mom Gets Carded For Hair Ties And Reflects On Her Youth To Try To Understand Why This Is Happening

If someone time travelled from 20 years ago to now, a store would confuse the heck out of them.

The mom in this video, TikToker @imdatmom, is particularly mystified.

Her name is Katerina Poulos and she has gone viral for her simple, yet perplexing inquiry.

“I don’t know the ‘why’ and the ‘what’ of what kids are doing,” she begins, suggesting she’s out of the loop with trends.

“But I just needed to show my ID… To get hair ties.”

She is holding up the pack of hair ties and tapping them on her face while looking puzzled.

“I don’t get it. I understand the whipped cream canisters,” referencing kids using aerosol containers to get lifted.

“That was a thing in my millennial days. I graduated in 2011.”

Then she compares the hair ties to other trends she remembers.

“Cold medicine — that was a thing. But rubber bands? I am so baffled.”

She wasn’t the only confused and feeling like a computer stuck in loading mode.

She said the clerk said he was “So sorry” for having to ID her.

“Someone is going to have to explain this to me,” she ends the video, clearly looking for commenters to enlighten her.

Watch the full clip.

Here’s what people are saying.

Many shared ideas. I don’t buy this one.

Lots of adults created solidarity out of their confusion. Yay, we’re not alone!

That’s fair. We can’t be too careful. Good point.

I learned some new things. This made me sad.

What will it be next time? Shoelaces?

