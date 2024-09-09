‘I noticed this bug in the cheese.’ – Chipotle Customer Shows A Creepy Critter In The Cheese, But The Employee Doesn’t Seem To Care

Imagine going out to eat at a restaurant, but when you get to the serving area, you immediately lose your appetite.

That’s what happened to TikToker @_abbypurdy_, who recorded what she saw at Chipotle.

“That’s gross,” the audio says. It may be a sound bite from something else, but it’s easy to believe that that is what Abby was thinking.

It’s not something you ever want to see in food, especially the part a lot of people love most: the cheese.

“Y’all, make this blow up,” begins the text overlay in the video.

“Because I noticed this bug in the cheese at Chipotle.”

By “blow up,” she seems to be hoping to get Chipotle to take notice of her concerns in the video.

She didn’t tag the official Chipotle handle in the description, but used the Chipotle hashtag.

“When I pointed it (the bug) out, the employee gave me an attitude like I put it there or something.”

The video zooms in and out on the bug in the cheese and does not include her interaction with the staff member.

It appears that Chipotle did not respond, but it’s not clear if they saw the video as their handle was not mentioned.

But it is not uncommon for brands to monitor hashtags associated with their account for opportunities to gauge public opinion and respond.

Here’s what people are saying.

The earwig hysteria was real, but justified.

I was too annoyed to find the humor. Why are so many customer service workers like this?

Apparently this is a trend? We don’t have Chipotle in Canada.

I’m a failed Canadian millennial for not remembering this.



This one made me laugh. How does an earwig look happy? What would it look like if it were sad? Also, I think it’s dead.

Maybe the Earwig was hired by a rival restaurant chain? I watch too much true crime.

