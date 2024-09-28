Incompetent New Manager Wanted Everything To Be Her Way, So The Boss Instructed Everyone At Work To Follow Her Instructions Until She Finally Messed Up

Isn’t it annoying when new managers think they are entitled to change everything around the office just because they are the NEW MANAGERS?

Not do our job the way we are supposed to do? Okay Boss!! To give you guys a small background I work in a call center in India, our company is based on US Healthcare so we usually work in the night shift… I am in the lowest position in my company and I’m fairly new to this field, so my experience in the field is just 6 months.

We recently experienced a cyber attack on all our software, so we had create new work-around for the way we usually work and it was totally new experience for us as everyday we faced a new problem. The management is at their ends but somehow making it through day by day. Our company recently hired some new staff to the company right before the cyber attack so they didn’t know how our company worked certain scenarios or processed certain accounts.

Among the newly hired was a quality manager, let’s call her Donna, who is kind of a pain in the back. My boss, his Boss (let’s call him big boss) and other management found it difficult to handle her and convince her this is a proven system and it has been working till now. Donna is trying to make changes to the way we work but her efforts fail.

Now fast forward to the cyber issue, we try to find other work around for the way we usually do things and Donna is trying to implement her ways but it won’t work even as a short term solution let alone a long term fix. Big boss tries to tell her this but Donna is adamant and wants us to do it her way. So Big Boss asks her to send an email explaining to do the same, and Donna happily obliged thinking others finally see things her way.

Cue the Malicious Compliance, Big Boss asks everyone to follow Donna’s instructions and not to do our job the way we always do. So we work the way Donna proposed and it kinda blows up as there are multiple teams working in our project and there is a team working in the US who we call the client side.

Suddenly all the accounts that are supposed to be in our Work Queue goes to the client’s work queue which must have only top priority accounts, so the client is naturally confused due to the sudden increase in lower priority accounts in their queue. They ask Big boss what’s up and he tells them exactly as it is.. They are furious at Donna and set up a zoom meeting with Big boss, Donna and my boss. My boss and Big Boss explain the communication from Donna and shows them the e-mail.

I don’t know what happened after that but during the break my boss tells me what happened on the meeting. Apparently, the client told Donna that either she stops suggesting stupid ideas or they will fire her, combined with a lot of yelling and finding a solution right away that can undo what Donna did..

Donna gets confused and asks what’s wrong but before she could complete her sentence, the client interrupts asking her not to talk the whole meeting and puts her on mute. After this incident, her opinions are usually rejected (well most are not logical and kinda stupid anyways) and she just exists doing her job without any interaction with others.

I kinda feel bad for her but at the same time she was stubborn as a rock and got what she deserved for treating others like they are less knowledge than her. Talk about bad judgement and mismanagement. She just wallows in self pity nowadays and have minimal interaction with other team members.

