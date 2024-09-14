Man Explained Why He Dine And Dashed On A Hinge Date And Left His Date With The Bill. – ‘Both of these women start ordering a bunch of drinks.’

Well, this is a new one…

People usually dine and dash because they don’t have enough to pay for their meals OR to be total jerks, but a TikTokker named John had a different reason and he took to TikTok to spill the beans.

John said he met a woman he connected with on Hinge for dinner at a hibachi restaurant…and his date showed up with a friend.

He said, “Both of these women start ordering a bunch of drinks. And I’m like, okay…and then they start ordering appetizers.”

John continued, “The cook, he goes, what do you want? And I go, I would like just chicken and rice. Easy, I’m a simple man. The girls go, ‘we want surf and turf.’ I’m just kind of enjoying the moment, but I know what the heck’s going on.”

The two women wanted John to put everything on his tab and he finally had enough. John said he told the ladies he was going to the restroom but he walked out of the restaurant, got into his car, and drove home.

John said, “You think I’m stupid? I’m not. You paid my bill. Thanks.”

Here’s what he had to say.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer nailed it.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

He burned rubber to get outta there!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!