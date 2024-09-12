Massive Invasive Spider Is Spreading Across The United States

Spiders are one of those creatures that everyone knows is good for the ecosystems, but most people are also instinctively afraid of. Sure, they eat mosquitos and other bugs, but the bottom line is that they look terrifying and in some cases, they can actually be dangerous.

With this in mind, a lot of people will likely have trouble sleeping in the coming years as the Joro Spider has been found in the United States as early as 2014 and it is quickly spreading.

This invasive spider is not just a normal spider that you would see anywhere, it is huge.

The female Joro spider can be as large as an adults hand, boasting bright yellow colors and black stripes, with a red dot on its abdomen. The males of the species are about a quarter of that size, which still means they are as big or bigger than the spiders most people are used to seeing.

In addition to being big, the Joro spider is also venomous, but humans don’t have to worry much about that. These spiders are very shy around humans (and other mammals), so it is unlikely that they would try to bite. In addition, their fangs are very small since they evolved to puncture the exoskeleton of tiny insects. If one did bite a human, it is unlikely that they would even be able to get through their skin.

In the event that their venom did get through the skin, it is pretty week. It can be compared to a bee sting.

Despite the fact that these spiders are not dangerous to humans, they can be quite scary to see. Since they are an invasive species, it is typically recommended that they are exterminated if they are found in the US or other regions of the world outside of East Asia where they are a native species.

Keep an eye out for these massive invasive spiders, if you dare.

