Messy Roommate Refuses To Stop Leaving Rotten Food In The Fridge, So She Bans Her From Using It Altogether

Living in a dorm teaches you how to deal with all types of people, including the messiest slobs known to man.

I’ve had my fair share of messy roommates, not the least of which left broken glass on the floor in front of my bed and forgot tell me, until I walked barefoot over it after a shower.

So when this user was tired of her slob roommate ruining her fridge with rotting food, she decided to ban her from using it altogether!

Was she too harsh to limit access to the fridge that she owned? Decide for yourself!

AITA for banning my roommate from using my fridge? Now, for a context: I (24F) live in a student campus. My dorm is a corridor-type one and it only has one kitchen per floor. On each kitchen there are two fridges for common use, but there aren’t many people who keep their food in there. These fridges are tiny, and there are approximately 70 tenants on each floor. Another reason (and a kind of a brutal unspoken rule) is that whatever food you put in there is as good as gone, because anyone can easily steal it. So, most of the tenants, me included, have their own fridges in their rooms.

And while OP had her own fridge, she USUALLY didn’t mind her roommates using it…

I’ve bought my fridge 5 years ago, when I first moved to the campus and had always let my roommates, whom I had four, use it as long as they could keep it in order. I never used to have any problems until I’ve met my current roommate (25F). She isn’t much into cleaning, even after herself, which really annoys me, but I can put up with it as long as it doesn’t concern my stuff. However, a couple of times I had to ask her to mind what she stocks in the fridge, because some of her food started to rot and stink.

So when it was time to head home for the summer, OP told her to clean out whatever was hers…

This summer, after the semester was over, I went to my parents for 3 weeks time and told her that if she were going to leave, too, she needed to get rid of all her perishables in the fridge. She promised to do so. When I went back to dorm, I found my fridge full of rotten veggies and rotten meat, and though I threw this abomination away, it’s still hard to get rid of the reek. The problem was, that the roommate didn’t go away for holidays, she was there, in this room, all the time and chose to turn my fridge into a mess.

And since this wasn’t the first incident of her roommate trashing the fridge, OP removed her appliance privileges.

This wasn’t the first time she’d done it, but the most serious one, so I banned her from using my fridge. I told her from now on if I found any of her foods in it, I’d throw them away or put them into the public fridge and won’t be concerned about what would happen to it next. I guess, she complained about it to our mutual friends, for now I’m getting angry messages, saying that I am an AH and being cruel to her. Now she may be left without any food because she’s afraid of it being stolen from the public fridge. So, AITA?

Absolutely not! If someone can’t respect your property after being told multiple times, then they don’t get to use it anymore. It’s that simple!

Reddit said that if she couldn’t take care of the fridge, than she obviously didn’t need to use it that badly.

This user said if OP’s friends were so up in arms about it, then they should let the roommate use their fridge!

And this person agreed that OP’s roommate definitely wasn’t telling their friends the whole story.

And finally, this person was shocked that a 25 year old didn’t know how to clean up after themselves!

Somebody has some growing up to do…

