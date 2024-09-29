Mom Makes Keepsake Books For Her Daughters, But Husband Feels Excluded And Demands She Stop

A loving mother has been making special keepsake books for her daughters, filled with letters and photos capturing their unique bond over the years.

While her intentions were pure, her husband became upset after discovering he wasn’t included in the cherished memories!

Now, he’s demanding changes to the heartfelt project or for her to stop altogether.

AITA for making keepsake books for my daughters that don’t include my husband? So, I (31, F) have been making books for my daughters (6 & 2) since my first was born. Every year on their birthdays I write them a letter talking about them and how much I love them and I have been pasting them in a book next to a picture of me and them for each year.

How sweet!

I plan on gifting these books to them when they turn 16. My thinking was that we don’t tell the people we love how much we love them and I never want my daughters to question my love. You also never know how life is going to pan out and this way they will always have a personal memento of my own words in case anything were to happen to me.

Very true.

Now, my husband (33) has always known about this. I was never keeping it from him. I would write the notes on my phone and then when I got the time would write them out to put in the book. He would even go through my phone and take snippets of what I wrote from my notes and post in to his instagram. The problem arose when my oldest daughter had just turned 4 and he came across me actually putting a letter in the book. He looked at the book and the pictures of me and her and said “what about me?”

Uh, what ABOUT you?

He was angry that I hadn’t included him and insisted that I either go back and change all the letters to say “we” instead of “I” and print new pictures that have him in them or stop making the book. I haven’t stopped making these books because I think they will be important for my girls to have. I’ve just put them at the back of a cupboard hoping he won’t find them.

Yikes.

I feel like they are about my relationship with my daughters and I’m a little sad that my husband doesn’t see the value in that. But I feel uncomfortable that they are now a secret from him. I guess I need some outsider opinions. AITA or is my husband being unreasonable here?

Geez, it’s just a personal expression of love between a mother and her daughters!

Now it’s a marital dilemma.

People on Reddit think Hubby is acting a bit immature.

This person says it’s not Mom’s job to do this.

This person is piiiiised.

When memory books become more about the missing pictures than the memories themselves, maybe it’s time to rethink the sentiment.

The sheer audacity of this man.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.