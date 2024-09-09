Mother Insists On Her Daughter Naming Her Baby After Her Late Mother, But Daughter Disappoints By Choosing A More Modern Name

When it comes to naming your first child, many new parents struggle with making everyone happy.

When a woman’s chosen baby name goes against their mother’s wishes, it led to a clash between tradition and the desire to make your own mark.

AITA for siding with my sister when my mom requested her to pick a specific baby name? I (20f) have an older sister, Alison (26f). Alison is pregnant with her and her husband’s first child. They found the baby was a girl, and obviously, everyone is super happy for them.

Right out of the gate, their mother voiced some strong opinions.

My mom (52f) had made her preference for a name quite known as soon as they announced it was a girl. She wants them to name the baby after my late grandmother (her mother). My grandmother passed away around 6 years ago because of a heart attack, and she was a lovely lady, everyone in my family loved her very much, especially my mom.

But the soon-to-be new mom went with another idea.

Alison recently told me and Mom that they decided on a name” Sienna Ingrid Smith (fake surname for privacy reasons). My mom got this look on her face, and when Alison asked her what was wrong, my mom said she wanted Alison to name the baby after our grandmother. Just to say, my grandmother’s name was Queenie. Alison said that she and her husband talked about it and they really like the name Sienna, and want to use it.

The mom stood her ground, and continued to press for a different name.

My mom started saying how it would be a lovely way to honor grandma, since she was a saint and hardworking person everyone in our family looked up to, and that grandma’s memory could live on. She looked at me as though she expected me to back her up, and I just said that Alison can name the baby what she wants. This was obviously not the answer my mom was hoping for, and she gave up after realizing she was outnumbered in this.

Her other daughter tried to placate her mother.

I then tried to say that if I ever had a daughter, I’d think about naming her Queenie. I did not say that to make my mom feel better, I’ve actually always really liked the name, and I was quite close to my grandmother too.

But it didn’t seem to ease her disappointment.

My mom just said “but you might not have a daughter.” She was pretty quiet for the rest of the conversation. I mean, I get hoping for a certain name, especially after a very dear loved one, but I think Alison has the right to name the baby Sienna, or whatever she wants. Am I wrong? I do kinda feel bad for my mom, because she looked sad. AITA?

You can’t please everyone, especially when it comes to a one-time decision like a baby name.

What did Reddit think of the story?

If the mother liked the name so much, why didn’t she give it to one of her own daughters?

The mother is crossing a major boundary with her demands.

If they really want to appease their mother, maybe a compromise could be made.

Maybe it’s unfair to their unborn daughter to place such expectations on her to live up to her great grandmother.

While a name may carry a legacy, it’s still up to the parents to define what their child’s name should be.

Family bonds aren’t tied solely through names, but by love and memories.

