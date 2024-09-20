New Homeowner Discovers Her Doorbell Is Not A Bell, But Instead Plays A Familiar Tune. – ‘Are you kidding me?’

Usually a doorbell is a two-note chime and you dread to hear it because it’s probably a door-to-door charity fundraiser or salesperson.

But the doorbell from this story is something you might actually look forward to.

“Check this out,” says new homeowner and TikToker @jerasamazonfashion in her viral TikTok video.

She’s standing outside of her house with her storm door resting on her back.

“I guess I didn’t test out my new doorbell before I bought the house.”

Jera switches her shot to show herself pressing what looks like an ordinary doorbell.

But then we hear a tune that’s not ordinary for a doorbell, but very familiar.

It’s the song “Charge! (Fanfare),” the six-note crowd pleaser that plays at Major League Baseball games to boost excitement.

Each time it plays in a higher octave.

When her doorbell stops, Jera says, “Charge!” and points upward. It looks like she’s going to have a ball with this. (Get it?!)

The version in this bell plays more than once, so it’s bound to be a head scratcher for people at the door.

Imagine them trying to place where they’ve heard it — and then wondering what team the homeowner supports.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

Haha I’m imagining that!

I had no idea! I’m going to check mine.

It could be a fun selling point for the ad. Or “programmable doorbell” could be in the description.





Life can be as whimsical as you make it!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.