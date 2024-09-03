New Mom Is Having Brutal Recovery After Birth, So She Asks Her Husband To Recover From His Surgery At His Parent’s House

Imagine enduring hours of labor, only to end up dealing with an emergency C-section, followed by intense recovery pain.

AITA for trying to get my husband to recover from his surgery at his parents house instead of helping him myself? One week ago I had a traumatic delivery, after pushing for over 6 hours I had to have an emergency c section and delivered our first baby. On top of the pain from the c section, I pulled my back out from pushing for so long and the doctors told me I had the worst swelling they’ve ever seen- so recovering from that wasn’t fun at all either.

A couple days before my due date he fractured his ankle at a softball game and got surgery for it yesterday. I’m in so much pain from chest to toes and since I didn’t have as much help from him I was forced to do a lot way too quickly, which hindered my own recovery. It’s hard enough having a newborn rely on me, which I’ve been managing fine, but having my husband whine about how much pain his ankle it in and having to cater to him would not be good for my own mental health.

I think he will heal way quicker if he just toughs out his hardest days with his parents so his mom can take care of him. The baby doesn’t rely on him right now and it doesn’t matter to the baby that he won’t be here even though I know he misses the baby and I understand why he wants to be here. I know that it’s my job as his wife to care for him and I wish I had more sympathy for what he’s going through, but the lack of support I’ve felt during my pregnancy and delivery and postpartum has just made me kind of numb to it all.

That sounds horrible but this whole thing has just been very hard on me and I’m sure it hasn’t been fun for him either. But these are just the cards that I’ve been dealt with and I’m trying to do what’s best for me so that I can do what’s best for our baby and the quicker I can recover the quicker I will be able to be there to help him.

