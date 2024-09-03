Nosy Neighbor Complained About Kids Watching A Movie, So Their Dad Got Even By Making Sure To Disturb Her Sleep

Have you ever had a terrible, no-good neighbor before?

It’s the worst!

And you better believe that this dad had enough of someone complaining about kiddos…so he took action!

Read on to get all the details!

Call the police on my kid for watching a movie? No afternoon nap for you! “I was around 10-12 when this happened. Our old next door neighbour was a nosy, lazy SAHM. She liked to complain about almost everything. My sister (5 years older) had friends ranging from the same age to a few years older and they would often come to our house for most of every weekend. Sometimes it’d be a couple friends, others up to 15 or so. The neighbour, surprisingly, never complained about a bunch of teenagers being at our house every weekend.

Things changed…

Until she decided to, I guess. They never made a lot of noise, my dad worked weekends and the number one rule was do not keep dad awake/wake him up. This was during school holidays in summer, so my dad had the following day off. My sister had 3 friends over and that night, all they did was watch a movie.

No big deal, right?

It wasn’t loud, dad couldn’t hear it from our veranda, they didn’t even stay late. They went home about 9:30. Come just after 10pm, 2 cops rock up on our doorstep. A noise complaint from our next door neighbour about a wild party. They were obviously confused as they were greeted by a grumpy late 30’s guy in a dressing gown, book in one hand, smoke in the other, cup of tea on the table in front of him, just chilling on his veranda, instead of the rager they’d been told about. Dad was like “Look, I don’t like the kids coming here but tonight, 3 kids were here watching a movie, they left over half an hour ago, I don’t know what she’s on about” He was not happy. He didn’t enjoy our house being the designated hang out place but, as mum always said “at least we know where our daughter is”. But even that night, he wasn’t annoyed because it was a small group watching a movie. If it was any other night, he’d be annoyed because just come over and tell him they’re being too loud, but don’t call the cops because they’re watching a movie.

Time to get even…

Our neighbour would always have afternoon naps at 1 pm. Her bedroom was 5m from our driveway, so pretty close. Our front yard was also huge. Our house was pretty small and sat on over a quarter acre. 2/3 of that quarter acre was our front yard. Well, next day, the lawn needed mowing. It being summer (our summer temps go into the 40s in Celsius), dad would normally mow as early as possible in the most efficient way possible. It would normally take him 40 minutes. Not that day.

Here we go!

He waited until 12:45. And then he started the mower. And did it in the most convoluted way possible. 2 hours of mowing. Then, being the responsible camper that he is, he decided it was time to count the tent pegs. They’re kept in a metal army box. There’s about 300 pegs in there because why not apparently. So out to the driveway, right next to her bedroom window. One peg at a time, he took it out, stood up and threw it full force at the driveway. Bang, clang, clash, you get the picture. Then one at a time, he picked them up off the driveway, stood up, threw them full force into the metal box. BANG CLANG CLASH. She came out to scowl at him a couple times but didn’t say a word. He was extra cranky that night due to the probable heat stroke but he always had such glee when recounting the story.”

