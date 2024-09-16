People Thought This Young Lady Was A Famous TikToker And Started Bullying Her While She Was In The Hospital. She Responds With A Positive Message. – ‘The moral of the story is be kind to other people.’

This TikToker had recently experienced a lot of bullying on social media, but it was about to get a lot worse thanks to being misidentified while in the ICU.

Sadly, she was in the intensive care unit when a friend posted a video letting people know, but millions of people on TikTok mistook her for Lauren the Mortician (another popular TikToker).

She begins, “I was mistaken to be Lauren the Mortician and as a result received relentless bullying and harassment while I was literally in the ICU.”

She then explains that she was in the ICU after self-harm, which makes the situation even more tragic.

She explains, “I was being bullied really badly here on TikTok and Instagram and Reddit, but it was pretty horrific, but it was pretty contained. It was the same group of people if you know what I mean.”

The story continues, “I was in the ICU for that bullying and one of my friends posted on my account letting everyone know what had happened and that I was in the ICU and everything. When she posted it, neither of us had any idea that 3.6 million people were going to see it.”

At the same time this TikToker was going through this, another TikToker, Lauren the Mortician, was going through some controversy, so lots of people assumed it was her who was in the hospital.

She says, “The bullying Iwas receiving went from a little bit, slightly manageable, to completely out of control. The comments were out of this world. I’ve never seen such a horrible comments section in my life.”

She finishes up the video on a positive note saying, “The moral of the story is be kind to other people.”

Fortunately, she gets a lot of support in the comments, let’s take a look at a few.

This should never happen to anyone.



How did this misidentify even happen?

They shouldn’t be bullying anyone, even if they got the wrong name.

We really should learn from this and try to be kind to everyone.

