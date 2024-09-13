Reckless Driver Tries To Skip Traffic By Driving The Wrong Way Down A Road, So This Guy Makes Him Wait Ten Minutes After He Refuses To Back Up

Nothing drives you crazier than traffic on the commute home, especially after a long day at work.

A sense of vindictive pettiness comes out the second someone tries to cut in front of you, I’ve flat out refused to let people merge who sped by all of us by illegally driving on the side of the road.

So when this user found himself face to face with someone driving the wrong way during rush hour, he refused to back up to appease the man!

Block the street during rush hour be prepared to wait! I live in a condo in downtown Toronto. My parking garage entrance is on a small dead end street with only 1 lane for each direction of travel. At the end of the street there is public parking garage. A majority of the traffic exits during rush hour. I was coming home from an appointment and unfortunately came home during rush hour.

And as everyone with a driver license knows, Rush Hour means all rules are out the window!

People always want to rush home and don’t care about breaking road rules / laws to save themselves minutes. Well this one man thought he would be “smart” and try to skip the traffic by driving on the wrong side of the road, when he could see me coming down the street (in the correct direction). Well I stop my car as I’m almost nose to nose with his car. I’m nearly at the garage entrance/ home.

While the other driver wants him to reverse, he had no such intention!

The guy in the car wants me to reverse for his convenience. I wasn’t going to do that, I then motioned that he should reverse down the street and let me through. He refused. I had a newspaper with me that day so I put my car in park and turned off the engine then began reading the paper in full view of the guy. He started laying on his horn, I ignored him. Around 10 minutes later he couldn’t take it and proceeds to reverse down the road giving me space to turn into the garage.

Pulling out the newspaper was truly the cherry on top of this whole story, there could not have been a more perfect prop to drive OP’s point home!

“No really, I have all day. I’ll wait.”

