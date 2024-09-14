Restaurant Customer Ordered A Non-Alcoholic Drink, But Then The Server Brought One With Booze In It And Didn’t Admit It

I have quite a few friends who abstain from alcohol, so I gotta say that this story made me a little bit angry…

A TikTokker named Sam posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about an awkward and infuriating experience she had at a restaurant in Long Island, New York.

Sam said she ordered the only non-alcoholic drink on the restaurant’s menu and explained, “I take a sip and can immediately tell that there is alcohol in it.”

She told her server that she thought her drink had alcohol in it and asked to see the bottle she was served from.

The server brought Sam an unopened bottle of French Bloom and believed that her drink was non-alcoholic, so she kept sipping her drink.

Another worker approached Sam and said that they also thought the drink tasted “off” and poured Sam another drink from the unopened bottle she was shown earlier.

Sam explained, “It was completely different. The first glass I got was really on the nose. It smelled like alcohol. If they really messed up and accidentally poured from an open bottle of regular sparkling rose, I wish they had just admitted it.”

Sounds like gaslighting to me…

