Restaurant Customer Said That A Hostess Almost Didn’t Let Him In Because His Hair Was Wet.- ‘My sister’s hair was wet too, but she said it with eyes locked on me.’
I guess some hostesses are looking for any excuse to keep people out of their establishments these days, huh?
A man named Sean took to TikTok to talk to viewers about what happened when he dared to venture to a restaurant with wet hair.
Sean told viewers he had been at the beach all day and he washed his hair before heading to meet his family at the restaurant.
He said, “It almost could be like if someone put a lot of oil or gel in their hair” and the hostess told him his wet hair was “usually against restaurant etiquette for guests to have wet hair, but I’ll allow it this time.”
Sean explained, “My entire family was too stunned to speak.”
He said that his sister also had wet hair but the hostess only talked to him about his wet locks.
Sean said, “I’ve been to a million restaurants with wet hair before, and it’s never been an issue.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@seanlans
I would get it if my hair was dripping wet or something but it really didn’t seem inappropriate for a restaurant #greenscreen #wethair #restaurant #etiquette #curlyhair #beach #blonde
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
Wet hair, don’t care.
