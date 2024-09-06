Her Brother And His Girlfriend Made Rude Comments About Her New Boyfriend’s Height, So Now She Refuses To Talk To Them Even Though They Apologized
Receiving rude comments or insults about your partner can be upsetting, especially if it comes from a family member or someone you know.
When her brother and his girlfriend made unwanted comments about this woman’s boyfriend, she got mad and stopped talking to them.
But her brother thinks she’s overreacting.
Read the full story below and weigh in yourself.
AITA for how I handled my brother’s girlfriend’s comments about my boyfriend?
I (22F) recently introduced my boyfriend (23M) to my family for the first time.
My brother (19M) and his girlfriend (21F) were there as well.
For some context, my brother is 6’5″, his girlfriend is 6’2″, and my boyfriend is 5’9″.
This woman’s brother commented on her boyfriend.
When my brother first saw my boyfriend, he looked at me with a surprised expression and said, “I didn’t know you liked younger men.”
I was taken aback and immediately corrected him, saying that my boyfriend is actually older than both of us.
My brother looked a little embarrassed and apologized, saying he genuinely thought my boyfriend was 18 or something.
His girlfriend added more unwanted comments.
That could have been the end of it, but then his girlfriend decided to chime in, making things worse.
She started by teasing my boyfriend about his height, saying things like, “Aw, it’s so cute how you’re shorter than me and [brother’s name].”
It then escalated to calling him “quite pitiful.”
She even joked, “It’s like you’re a little kid standing next to him. How does that even work?”
The girlfriend continued to be rude.
My brother, seeing that things were getting uncomfortable, told her to shut up, but she just rolled her eyes and said, “Yes, sir,” in a sarcastic tone.
After that, she didn’t even bother paying attention to us and spent the rest of the dinner clinging to my brother, barely engaging with anyone else.
The rest of the dinner was fine, but the damage had already been done.
Her boyfriend admitted that he felt embarrassed.
My boyfriend was polite throughout, but later, when we were alone, he admitted he felt humiliated and was upset that my brother’s girlfriend would be so rude.
After the dinner, my brother made her apologize, but it was clear she didn’t mean it and was only doing it because he made her.
I’m really mad at both my brother and his girlfriend.
Now, her brother thinks she’s being petty.
While my brother did apologize, the whole situation has left a bad taste in my mouth, and I haven’t spoken to either of them since.
My brother insists I’m overreacting and that it was all just a joke.
AITA for being upset and not letting this go?
