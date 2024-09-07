Rude Family Annoyed Multiple People In A Restaurant On A Busy Day, So A Waiter Got Revenge By Sending Hubby On A Wild Goose Chase

It isn’t always easy to find a convenient parking spot. Sometimes, it’s nearly impossible.

In today’s story, some diners at a restaurant were being particularly rude, so one waiter took the first opportunity to get revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Jerk sent looking for parking for 30 minutes, while his family ate I work as a server at a busy restaurant. Very early Sunday morning, on Easter, my SO got a phone call that our family dog died very unexpectedly. I was scheduled to work at 11am, and knew I couldn’t really call in off of work on a very busy day. I consoled my SO all morning, got no sleep, and went to work not ready to deal with any $***.

OP had to wait on a rude family.

I put on my work face, and proceeded to work one of the busiest days of the year so far. In comes a family who were rude from the start. They called me over to order, said they were ready, and spent many minutes starting at the menu. Basically, they weren’t ready. I asked if they needed a little more time, they said yes, and I run to our computer system to put in other orders.

The host was unhappy with the rude family too.

Our host came by to complain about said table. Note, she is very easy going and it takes a lot for her to complain about anyone. Now I know it’s not just me being in a mood.

One of the people in the group had a question about parking.

A while later one person from their group asks about the 10 minute parking in front of the restaurant. I know it is Sunday, a holiday, and parking is very limited in the area. I also know I am also confidently parked in the same location, and that no tickets will be given today.

OP got revenge with his answer to the parking question.

Immediately I responded that the parking enforcement is very vigilant, and that he would be wise to move his car immediately. It took him 30 minutes to find a new spot to park.

Hopefully the rude family at least tipped well!

Let’s see how the Reddit reacted…

This reader wishes the story ended slightly differently.

Another reader calls OP the winner.

This reader offers some customer service advice.

Another reader thinks the dog inspired the revenge.

This was definitely well played!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.