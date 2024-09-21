Rude Stranger Threw Her Kids’ Hiking Sticks Away, So She Collected Others And Dumped Them In The Lady’s Truck Bed

Spending time with your kids in nature is supposed to be a wholesome experience.

But sometimes rude people can sour it.

Check out this mama bear punish a rude mom.

Throw my walking sticks down the hill? Bring them home with you! My kids and I went hiking. It’s a hilly trail, so the kids like to find walking sticks to help them along. There is a sitting/standing area deck at the top of the stairs to the waterfall.

The mom had a little too much faith in humanity.

So I told the kids to leave their walking sticks in the back corner of the decking area behind the benches out of the way if they wanted to keep them. On the way back up the steps is this mother with her 2 kids. One of the kids asked why their mom threw those sticks down the hill. She said something along the lines of “They can find other sticks.” The kids found other sticks, and I found a few myself on the way back.

So she found a way to remind this person that she was out of line.

The sticks I brought back weren’t good for walking, just brush blocking the trail. When we got back to the parking area it their were only 2 cars there, mine and theirs which happened to be a truck. We put the sticks in her truck bed.

