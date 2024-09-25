Selfish Sibling Kicks Them Out Of Their Room And Uses Their TV Without Their Permission, So They Make Sure The TV Remote Is Always Missing Batteries

Family visits can often bring out the worst in siblings, particularly when personal space and belongings are at stake.

No Netflix, no TV I live at home with my parents and cannot stand my brother (who doesn’t live at home, thankfully). Every time he comes home to visit, I get kicked out of my room for him.

The two siblings have drawn clear lines in the sand.

As a result, I always make sure I have plans to stay elsewhere when he’s home. I have a smart TV in my bedroom, and my brother was sharing the Netflix password with my parents, but refused to share it with me.

Until one day, the sibling sees an opportunity.

When I got home one time, I realized he was still logged into his Netflix, which I took full advantage of for about 24 hours.

But it was too good to be true.

Until he realized it and changed the password so I could no longer login.

No login, no TV, then.

Every time he comes home, I always make sure to bring the TV remote with me. I also have a few other remotes lying around.

They took every precaution to prevent their brother from using their TV.

Every time I come home, I see all of the batteries taken out of all of them. I feel so petty yet satisfied whenever I return home to see batteries and remote backs everywhere!

These siblings definitely aren’t about sharing.

Redditors chime in with their takes.

This user adds fuel to the revenge fire.

You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

This redditor can clock this family’s dynamic from a mile away.

The parents definitely aren’t innocent in all of this.

While the rebellion may be small, it’s a needed victory for the sibling always tossed to the side.

Both siblings could use a refresher in playing well with others.

