She Enjoys Knitting During Family Movie Night, But Her Mother-In-Law Scolds Her For Being “Rude And Distracted”

When family movie night turns into a multitasking opportunity, tensions can unravel.

In this story, one knitter thought she could tackle a simple sweater project during a film with her in-laws—after all, endless stockinette doesn’t require much attention, right?

But her mother-in-law had a different opinion, and now the question is: was knitting during the movie an innocent pastime or an act of rebellion?

Check out the details and decide for yourself!

AITA for knitting a sweater while watching a movie with my in-laws? So I was hanging out with my in-laws at their big modern “cabin” this past week. It was about 20 people total through the week (not all at the same time) so it was a little crowded at times. One evening we were all going to sit and watch a movie, so I figured it was a good time for me to work on one of my sweaters. For knitters who will understand, it’s a top-down raglan, and I’m at the body of the sweater, so it’s endless stockinette on circular needles with a color change for the ribbing (which I wouldn’t have gotten to during the movie).

Endless stockinette during a crowded family movie night? Now that’s multitasking.

It’s not a very involved project where I need to keep count, and I’ve been knitting for eons, so I don’t look at my needles for basic stockinette. However my MIL got annoyed at me for knitting during the movie. I wasn’t in her line of vision, but when she looked over after scanning the room, she scowled. After the movie, she asked me why I was knitting when we were watching a movie. I said that I watched the movie, I was just doing something with my hands. She scowled again and said that it was rude for me to just go off and do my own thing the whole time.

I mean, how could you possibly watch a movie without staring intently at the screen for 100% of the runtime like a good citizen?

I didn’t really know what to say, so I just said “Uh… okay,” (creative, right?) and went to the bedroom. My husband was already getting ready for bed, so I brought it up to him and he said I can just ignore her, she’s just being controlling. Am I wrong here?

With the family movie night turned into a bit of a knitting controversy, she now turns to Reddit to see if they’re in the wrong for not being glued to the screen.

And they say absolutely not.

This person understands entirely.

And this person sees zero issue in what she did.

This person says just ignore and move on…easy enough, right?

Looks like the only thing getting tangled here is the family dynamics.

Hopefully they can sort it out soon!

