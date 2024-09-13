She Left A Family Outing Early Due To Hearing Issues, But Now Her Mom Claims Her Early Exit Ruined Her Evening

Imagine this: you’re hard of hearing, stuck at an outdoor play, and just trying to avoid a meltdown, but end up being the villain in your family’s drama.

That’s exactly what happened when this 17-year-old had to leave early and got hit with a guilt trip of epic proportions.

Read on for the story.

AITA for blowing up at my mother after she told me i “ruined her evening” I (17F) have always had a rocky relationship with my mother. Our family has always been on her side so I just assumed I was in the wrong but recently I am no longer sure. For context I am hard of hearing and wear hearing aids in my day to day life. I am not deaf and I’m able to hear decently without them but I have to focus a lot more and end up missing a lot. My parents bought tickets for the entire family to see an outside play at a castle. When we arrived at the location I found out my hearing aids did not charge properly so after we sat down I asked my father to give me the train tickets, in case I started to feel unwell during the show.

My mother convinced me to wait for the break in the middle of the show and if I wasn’t feeling well, ask then. I agreed and, like I thought, during the show I could only understand about ¾ of what was being said plus I started to have a headache and feel overwhelmed with the amount of noise and people present. I waited until the break started and asked my father to give me the tickets, telling my family I wasn’t feeling well. On my way back to the train station my mother called me thanking me for ruining her evening and telling me I would have to return from the con a day earlier. Me and my mother originally agreed that I would leave early in the morning on the 4th day so I wouldn’t have to travel by train in the late evening of the 3th day. Now I was angry and tried to call her back but she kept hanging up on me. Since by the time they got home I was already asleep and I left early next morning for the con i didn’t speak with my mother before i left. I also rescheduled the train back like she asked.

Now this is the part where i might have been a jerk. While at the con my mother called me in a sweet tone asking me why i didn’t call her when i arrived. i was really angry so i simply told her i “didn’t want to ruin your day” she was baffled and proceeded to tell me to call her next day and hang up on me. She then sent me a long text about how i lost the right to leave the con when i wanted to because i left mid way through the show (something we never agreed to) how i didn’t properly clean my room (she herself confirmed my room was clean a day before i left) and how i didn’t properly show her what i was bringing with me (i showed her everything the day before she just left my room pissed off because she kept insisting i bring more shirts despite me telling her i was gonna be in cosplay the entire con so i only needed something to wear on the way back an some pyjamas).

Now i was livid at this point so i called her and blew up at her yelling about every one of these points not letting her get a word in edgewise she tried to weakly argue back but i didn’t let her speak. By the end she basically just repeated the same point again at which point I hung up on her. Looking back, I remember hearing her cry on the other end of the line and while she hasn’t acknowledged what happened since, I still feel guilty about it.

