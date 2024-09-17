She Made Her Boyfriend Wear A Tie To A Wedding, And Now He Just Can’t Let It Go

Being expected to wear a tie to a wedding?!?!

The horror! Blasphemy!

I kid, I kid…

But this woman’s boyfriend wasn’t happy about it and he can’t get over it, either.

Check out what’s going on here!

AITA for making my BF wear a tie to a black tie event? “My boyfriend and I attended my coworker/friend’s wedding last weekend where the dress code was black tie.

He had plenty of notice…

I let him know a couple weeks in advance and he expressed annoyance stating “I never wear ties…I don’t like wearing ties.” I told him I was very honored to be invited to this wedding as she is someone I care for and respect, and I would be embarrassed if he broke the dress code. Fast forward to the wedding, he wears the tie to the ceremony and is angry the entire time. Doesn’t speak to me and has a terrible look on his face. I cried after the ceremony because I was upset he was acting this way.

What a baby!

He said “you care about this wedding than you do my feelings.” We talked it out, had a good time at the reception, however I feel like this week he is still sour about it. It’s been a week today and I teased him about how the pictures would have turned out better if he had been in dress code. Apparently that was unacceptable because now he is just as upset as he was at the wedding. I genuinely can’t wrap my head around how he can be this upset about a tie. AITA?”

Isn’t it kind of expected that men wear ties to weddings?

Did I miss something?

