Her Mother Kept Being Horrible To Her And Dad Enabled All Of It, So She Moved Away From The Family At 19. Now She Feels Completely Justified Using All Their Gas Rewards As Restitution.

If you shop at a grocery store with a rewards points program, chances are you’ve opted in to get the rewards.

I mean, you’re already shopping there, so why not?

Well, in today’s store, one teen finds a way to use the rewards points the parents have earned without them knowing.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

I use all my parents’ gas rewards points Background: my mom is a horrible abuser and my dad enables her, always has. They live in Washington, where Safeway is a common grocery store.

She moved to Texas.

I move to Austin when I’m 19, and find that Randall’s is a common grocery store in Texas, and wow, they look a LOT like Safeway! Weird. I wonder if they’re owned by the same company?

Turns out it is the same company.

Getting gas there for the first time, the pump asked for the Randalls Rewards Phone Number. So it occurred to me to try my parents’ phone number… and it worked!! $1.25 saved on my tank of gas. Excellent.

This has been going on for a long time.

I’m 38 years old. I’ve been doing this since I was 19. Three or four times a year I’ll get gas at a Randall’s and use all their rewards points.

She has no plans to stop using the rewards points.

My mom can no longer drive, but my dad still can. So, I’ll stop when he stops driving.

Someone might as well use the rewards points!

Let’s see what Reddit thought about this story…

I bet the parents will never know the difference.

Which is honestly too bad, in this case.

