Company Implemented A New Time-Tracking System To Lock Down Employee Hours, So She Spitefully Worked Exactly Eight Hours From Then On Out

Time tracking salaried workers is ridiculous… Sorry for any formatting issues. I’m writing this on my phone. My company decided to install time-tracking software on everything a few years ago, but didn’t make a big deal out of it. When asked, management said to not worry about it and keep doing your normal workday.

Recently, time worked has become a bigger issue. HR is coming down hard on everyone I know. According to them, we are only working 50% or less of our required hours. This didn’t make any sense, because the work is still getting done, and everyone is still online all day.

Because of time being a bigger issue, I started tracking my time very carefully. I was logging over 9.5 hours of work a day, but only getting credit for maybe half that. Cue malicious compliance. I tested a bunch of different scenarios and learned what is tracked and what isn’t. Scheduled meetings are always tracked. So now, I am in a meeting every minute of my normal workday. And once I hit the eight-hour mark, no matter what I am doing, I drop it, and quit for the day.

This has started to affect how much is being done in total on a weekly basis. But I am finished with working for free. I have also been 100% remote for the majority of my employment. Over 10 years. For this to be an issue, now, is definitely sending big red flags and killing any support I had for my company.

I also fall under the exemption for labor laws that don’t permit unpaid overtime for salaried workers. White collar and make “too much” money.

