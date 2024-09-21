She Told Her Boss She Accepted An Offer At Another Company, So He Fired Her And Won’t Remove Her Name Or Photo From His Website

Sometimes a better opportunity falls into your lap and that’s fantastic!

But the transition to a new job isn’t necessarily all sunshine and rainbows.

It tends to be awkward and stressful and can put a damper on an otherwise exciting time.

See how ugly this employee’s exit was.

AITA For threatening my former boss with legal action I told my boss that I would accept an offer from another company and stay with his until the end of my contract. He got mad and said I should have told him sooner. I told him I gave him plenty of chances but he kept blowing me off.

It only got worse from there.

He then said not to bother finishing my contract and that I was fired. So I contacted the competitor, told them what was going on, and they said I could start in 2 weeks. But he is still using my face on his company website to promote his business. I am also featured in a promotional video on his website. I asked my new companies’ legal team about it and they said I could probably sue him to get him to take it down if he didn’t do it willingly.

And he’s really digging his heels in.

So I sent my former boss an email requesting that he take all of my likenesses off his company website as I no longer work for him. He refused and responded with a few choice words regarding my character. I responded that he left me no choice but to take legal action and that he would be hearing from my lawyer. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

I have no legal comment, but I appreciate this support.

It’s nice when things are this simple. I have a feeling this person won’t give up, though.

Tantrum indeed. How childish. I love the last line.

This was a bit harsh, but I can see why a legal team might not want to be bothered with this.

That’s what I was thinking? Do you sue for both in the same lawsuit?

What a piece of work.

