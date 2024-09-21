She Told Her Boss She Accepted An Offer At Another Company, So He Fired Her And Won’t Remove Her Name Or Photo From His Website
Sometimes a better opportunity falls into your lap and that’s fantastic!
But the transition to a new job isn’t necessarily all sunshine and rainbows.
It tends to be awkward and stressful and can put a damper on an otherwise exciting time.
See how ugly this employee’s exit was.
AITA For threatening my former boss with legal action
I told my boss that I would accept an offer from another company and stay with his until the end of my contract.
He got mad and said I should have told him sooner.
I told him I gave him plenty of chances but he kept blowing me off.
It only got worse from there.
He then said not to bother finishing my contract and that I was fired.
So I contacted the competitor, told them what was going on, and they said I could start in 2 weeks.
But he is still using my face on his company website to promote his business.
I am also featured in a promotional video on his website.
I asked my new companies’ legal team about it and they said I could probably sue him to get him to take it down if he didn’t do it willingly.
And he’s really digging his heels in.
So I sent my former boss an email requesting that he take all of my likenesses off his company website as I no longer work for him.
He refused and responded with a few choice words regarding my character.
I responded that he left me no choice but to take legal action and that he would be hearing from my lawyer.
AITA?
Here’s what people are saying.
I have no legal comment, but I appreciate this support.
It’s nice when things are this simple. I have a feeling this person won’t give up, though.
Tantrum indeed. How childish. I love the last line.
This was a bit harsh, but I can see why a legal team might not want to be bothered with this.
That’s what I was thinking? Do you sue for both in the same lawsuit?
What a piece of work.
