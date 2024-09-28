She Wanted To Leave Her Job For A Better One, So Her Boss Fired Her And Took Her To Court. He Eventually Lost The Lawsuit And Had To Pay Dearly.

Getting a better job is a wonderful feeling, but the transition often isn’t seamless – especially if your current boss really, really doesn’t want to let you go.

AITA For suing my boss for damages after getting out of my contract I had to sign a non-compete agreement upon getting hired at my previous job. My lawyer said there was enough difference between the two businesses and no similar clients that he thought I would be ok.

I told my boss I had been offered a job and asked him if he would sign a release from my non-compete so that I could take this new job without fear of any reprisal. He refused and fired me the next day. My lawyer and I put together a case, giving my boss the opportunity to sign a release and get it over with or fight us in court. He opted for court. I didn’t know he could be that petty and vindictive. We ended up winning and I signed the original offer for this new job. My lawyer asked me if I wanted to try and sue my old boss for damages: lost wages, unused benefits (saved PTO days), court and legal fees, wrongful termination, etc.

Initially I didn’t want to since I had won and I got what I wanted. But the more I thought about it, I decided to go ahead and sue him for damages. So I had my lawyer draw up a suit and went ahead with it. My boss was livid. He called me and went on a huge rant about how I am ungrateful and that I would be nowhere without him. I won the suit. AITA?

