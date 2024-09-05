She Wasn’t Invited To Her Own Sister’s Wedding, And When She Asked Why She Learned Her Mother Has Been Telling Lies About Her. Now She Wonders If She Was Wrong To Tell Confused Family Members The Plain Truth.

Family relationships are often difficult to navigate, especially when mental health issues are involved.

A woman shares that she was not invited to her sister’s wedding due to a misunderstanding… but she is still confused about whether she should set the record straight with inquiring family members.

Let’s see what happened.

WIBTA if I told people why I’m not invited to my sister’s wedding? I (23 years old, female) have a younger sister (21, female) who is getting married soon. I got to meet her fiance at christmas and thought he was great. I was so extremely happy to find out she was engaged. I noticed around April that I wasn’t being invited to any of the wedding events. I asked my sister about it and she called me.

Notice her sister didn’t even tell her why she was being left out until she asked, so this is a bad sign.

When she called me she explained that she wasn’t inviting me as she believes now that I’ve been lying to her since we were children. Growing up my mom wasn’t the greatest towards me, she ignored my mental health issues, was homophobic towards me, and constantly belittled me for every aspect of my personality. I talked to my sister about all of this stuff as it was happening. My sister told me that back in September she asked my parents about the stuff I’d told her and my mom denied all of it. My sister told me on the phone that she thinks that I’ve been lying about all of it since we were kids.

Imagine being told you’re a liar and not even getting the chance to defend yourself.

This is all stuff I’ve spoken about in therapy for years now and mine and my mom’s relationship is great now. Since the invitations have gone out, some extended family have asked me about my plans around the wedding and I’ve been honest about what’s happening. I’m unsure if I would be in the wrong if I continued to tell family members why I’m not there if they ask why I’m not there on the day. AITA?

I believe the sister should be the one writing an “AITA?” post.

Let’s see what’s Reddit’s verdict about this family matter.

