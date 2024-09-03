Daughter Is Studying To Be A Doctor But Her Brother Barely Gets Off The Couch. Still, It’s Her Brother That’s Being Treated Like The Golden Child In Her Family.

Parents aren’t supposed to have a favorite child, but often times there’s preference shown to one sibling over the other.

This story from Reddit illustrates one such case, and how the second-place sister finally stood up for herself.

AITA for Confronting My Family About My Brother Being Praised for the Bare Minimum?

I (21F) am having a major issue with my family, especially my mom, over my brother (23M). To give some context, my brother and I have always been treated differently, but it’s really started to bother me more as I’ve gotten older.

Growing up, I was expected to help out around the house, get good grades, and be involved in extracurricular activities. My brother, on the other hand, was never held to the same standards. He would get praised for doing the absolute bare minimum – like taking out the trash once in a blue moon or managing to get a C on a test he barely studied for. Recently, things have escalated. My brother dropped out of college last year and has been living at home, working part-time. My parents, particularly my mom, treat him like he’s some kind of hero for even having a job, despite the fact that he contributes almost nothing to the household.

Meanwhile, I’m juggling a full-time university schedule, a part-time job, and volunteer work to help me get into med school. And yet, any accomplishment of mine is met with a “good job” at best. Last night was the final straw. My brother came home with groceries – something he has never done before – and my mom acted like he’d just donated a kidney to a dying child. She went on about how “helpful” and “thoughtful” he is. I snapped and asked her why she always praises him for doing the bare minimum while ignoring everything I do. She got defensive and told me that my brother is “trying his best.”

I pointed out that I’ve been trying my best for years without any of the praise he gets, and she exploded, saying I was being disrespectful and causing drama. My dad and brother both told me to drop it and apologize, but I refused. I ended up leaving the house to cool off, but things have been tense ever since.

I can’t help but feel that there’s some underlying misogyny here. It seems like my mom has different expectations for me because I’m a woman, and that my brother gets a free pass because he’s a man. My friends agree with me, but my family thinks I’m overreacting and being unfair to my brother. So, AITA for confronting my family about this?

