Target Customer Said Shoppers Are Getting Scammed If They Buy Snacks At The Registers. – ‘You can’t make this up, man.’

A sucker is born every minute…and I’ve been that sucker on many occasions!

And a TikTokker named Liz reinforced that reality when she posted a video and told viewers about how they’re getting ripped off at Target if they buy snacks near the check-out registers.

Liz walked through a Target store and said, “You can’t make this up, man. You’re getting scammed, man.”

She continued, “So I’ve wanted to try these Nerd gummies, right? So, I picked them up. I saw in the back they were only $2.19.”

The bag Liz was talking about was a 5-ounce bag of Nerd gummies.

Liz then told viewers she found a 3-ounce bag of the same product being sold by the registers for the price.

She explained, “So simply being by the register, you’re paying the same price for the same exact thing. Bro, this is a scam. I’m just here to give the news. I’m just here to spread the news. It’s all a scam.”

Could you be getting scammed by Target…?

