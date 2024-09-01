Teen Sneaks Out To Escape Forced Babysitting Duties, But That Ignites A Fierce Family Showdown Between Divorced Parents

As a teen, balancing a need for independence with your parents’ wishes is always a challenge.

AITA for sneaking out and leaving my mom’s kids alone to hang out with friends? I (17F) am in a tough situation and need some perspective. My parents are divorced, and I spend time at both my mom’s and dad’s houses. At my mom’s, I have a stepdad and three younger step-siblings (4, 7, and 12).

Whenever I’m at my mom’s, I’m expected to babysit my siblings. It happens every single time. I’ve told my mom multiple times that I don’t want to babysit and that I need time to hang out with my friends, do school work, or just have some personal time. She doesn’t listen and forces me to babysit anyway. I got fed up with it and came up with a plan.

Since my 12-year-old sibling is pretty responsible, I decided to sneak out the back door after my mom and stepdad left. I figured the 12-year-old could handle things for a couple of hours while I hung out with my friends. This plan worked for a few times, but then my mom came home early one day and found out I wasn’t there.

She went insane, yelling at me and saying I was irresponsible and put my siblings in danger. She even called my dad to complain about it, which made things even worse for me. Now, my mom is saying I’m grounded and that I can’t be trusted. My dad is upset with my mother, as he understands my side a bit more.

I’m feeling really stuck because I just want some freedom and not to be forced into being a babysitter every time I’m at my mom’s. So, AITA for sneaking out and leaving my siblings alone?

What did Reddit have to say?

