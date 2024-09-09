Teenager Challenges Her Parents’ Unfair Financial Demands And Lack Of Support, So They Kick Her Out And Threaten To Disown Her Completely

Growing up is never easy, especially when your parents’ idea of responsibility feels more like exploitation.

AITA for going off on my parents after they make me pay for my portion of a family dinner (when they payed for everybody else), despite them taking half my paycheck? I’m 17F right now, and the middle child of my family. I’m at an age where I’m able to care for myself, but my parents take it to an absurd degree. So, just so I can pay for what I need, I have a job.

However, they take half my earnings and say it’s because “they’re my parents, they deserve it”. That, plus me having to pay for my phone bill, leaves me with a rather small amount of money for me to have. The other night, my family took me and my sisters out for dinner, since my older sister could come down from her college.

We all eat, and have a generally good time until the check comes. My parents decided to pay for everybody but me. I had to pay for myself. So, naturally, I ask my parents about it.

From there, the conversation escalates into a full-blown argument, which ends in them saying that I’m kicked out of the house. I say fine, and go to stay at a friend’s house for the night, hoping they didn’t mean it and will cool off by the next day. The next day, I received a text from them saying that I needed to pick my things up from the house.

I go to the house, and find all my stuff sitting on the front porch packed up. They were serious about their threat. My friend, being very nice, decided to let me stay at their house for the time being, until either I’m allowed back home, or I find someplace else. It was also the day that I received my paycheck (it was resent since the first one bounced).

When I go to get it, I find that my parents have cashed the WHOLE paycheck, not just the usual half they do. This obviously gets me more pissed off, and I go off on my parents again. They say that they’re going to disown me, which considering what they just did, makes me believe they actually will. So AITA?

Redditors chime in.

There’s major red flags all over this story.

It’s clear to this redditor who’s in the wrong here.

Despite what the parents may think, they can’t just do whatever they want.

This teen should really look into what legal options they have.

