Teen’s Debate Team Beats 50 Other Teams To Make It To Finals, But When She Tells Her Parents They Care More About Her Brother’s Inane Achievements

In the high-stakes world of competitive debate, every word counts. But for this young debater, her biggest battle isn’t in the chamber, but at home.

After telling her family about a huge achievement, they dismiss her, instead praising her brother for something way less impressive.

When she confronts them about it, another debate begins.

AITA for telling my parents they don’t celebrate my achievements and it feels like they aren’t proud of me? I (15f) have been doing debating for my school this year.

We beat out 50 teams and managed to get into quarter finals, and then the semi finals. Today, we had the semi finals. It went for 1.5 hours and it was a really good debate. Fortunately, my team managed to come out on top.

Now, we are in the finals, and we’ve been told it is going to be held at Parliament. We’re going to be debating in the Debate Chamber, where elections are held and decisions are made. This is one of, if not my greatest, achievement.

I came home to tell my parents, and they said “cool.” And then started talking to my older brother about how he did his PE assignment, and how proud they are of him. He did a compulsory assignment and he gets all the praise in the world. I get to debate in the same place our Prime Minister is decided, and I get a “cool.”

I’ve only been debating for 6 months, as has my whole team. We’ve beat 50 teams and have accomplished a huge thing and my parents don’t care.

So I said so. I told them they don’t value my achievements and my brother is always praised for things that don’t need praising. They got mad at me for ‘disrespecting’ them and now won’t talk to me. I feel like I just want to be appreciated and no matter how many times I’ve told them that, they just don’t care. AITA?

