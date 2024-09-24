Their Landlord Wouldn’t Budge On Their Offer Because He Wanted Last Month’s Rent, So They Took Their Time Moving Out And The New Owners Had To Wait

Many people are reasonable and will make a compromise to meet you halfway on an agreement.

But not all businesses will do this.

They need to understand that this could work against them, as it did in this story.

Check it out!

We are Going to Honor Your Terms for our Rental Notice We waited until the last day of the month to give the building manager our written notice and October’s rent to fulfill our end of the agreement. She accepted it and we planned to be out on the last day of October.

Here comes the catch.

However, the landlord didn’t accept our offer to give our one month’s notice on any other date than the last day of the month, so we took our time. One day, the manager came over and asked if they could have access to our unit now so that the flooring could be replaced by the crew. She said the owner wanted to have the unit ready for a new tenant on the first of November.

And she gave her a taste of her own medicine.

We said that this would be impossible since we were in the process of moving, and he can have access to our unit on the date he had insisted on since he wouldn’t be flexible with our needs. Had they been flexible, we would have been out of there about two weeks earlier. We also would have been much more cooperative about letting the flooring crew in to re-do the floors. The manager said the owner wasn’t happy.

