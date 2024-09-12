Their Mom Told Them They Could Only Drink 1/4 Cup Of Egg Nog, So They Kept Refilling The Same Cup Over And Over
You either love egg nog or you despise it…there is no middle ground.
And the person who wrote this story definitely falls into Category #1.
And they had a story to tell about their love of egg nog on Reddit!
Let’s see what happened…
1/4 cup of egg nog? You got it.
“We were at one of my mom’s friend’s house and they had egg nog.
Oh dear lord did I love egg nog. Still do. I get all giddy and celebrate every year when it hits the shelves.
Mother, may I?
So I asked for some. Mom says, “only 1/4 cup”. Literally measured it out and everything.
I happily drank my 1/4 cup, but I wanted more. So I went back into the kitchen, poured another 1/4 cup, drank that, poured another 1/4 cup, and was just about to enjoy when they finally saw what I was doing.
Keep ’em coming!
“I told you only a 1/4 cup!”
Smug pre-teen me, “yeah but you didn’t say how MANY 1/4 cups I could have” as I sipped on my final 1/4 cup.”
I hope that kid didn’t get sick.
