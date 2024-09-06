They Were Told To Cut Employee Hours, But They Decided To Show The Boss What Being Short-Staffed Looked Like

You gotta love a good work story about bosses thinking they have all the answers…and then it blows up in their faces!

That’s what happened here when the bigwigs wanted to cut employee hours…but they didn’t exactly think the whole thing through…

Take a look at what went down!

Cut hours? I got you. “I work for one of the big auto part stores (we don’t have the catchy jingle.) This week the top brass have been crying “cut hours” like their life was on the line.

Really?

We barely have enough staff to run as it is, but today was a different scenario entirely. I got told to cut more hours. A little insight, managers cannot go to lunch or leave our store without having another manager to take their place. Cue the malicious compliance. I cut the hours of three non management employees, and gave a few hours to someone who has been out of country for family affairs. We had no layover between these hours, but that does not matter.

Oops!

Basically ended up with net zero hours between cutting and adding. But, they wanted me to go farther. I cut my own hours. We were scheduled for two managers for about 4.5 hours just us. I called in the next (non management) employee 2.5 hours early. I left at 14:30. Managers cannot take a lunch if there is not a relief manager. So, we had me who worked 8 hours (no lunch,) a manager who will work for 9.5 hours (no lunch,) and a non management employee who will work 7.5 hours (no lunch.) We get a “pity” stipend for food if we cannot leave the store for a lunch as well.

Here’s what happened…

Let’s break this down. (x3) Employees got a 1 hour meal penalty at 1 hour of our regular base pay. (x1) Employee is working more than 9 hours (beyond 8 is time and 1/2.) The company has to pay for their lunch. (Let’s say $30) (x1) Employee was called in 2 1/2 hours earlier than scheduled. So, even though we “cut” hours, it cost the company far more than keeping one extra person to be a layover. I’m sure I will hear about it when I get back, but I was just following orders, which I have in writing.”

Well, that backfired in spectacular fashion!

As it does most of the time.

