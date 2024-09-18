Mom Explains Why Restaurants Load You Up On Bread Or Chips Before Your Meal And How You Can Fight Back – ‘They’re not being generous.’

It’s hard to turn a profit at a restaurant, so staff are under a lot pressure to keep customers happy and coming back.

One of the ways they do that is by serving bread before your meal, says TikToker @cowgirl.crystal.

“It’s not because they want you to fill up on their free stuff,” she clarifies.

“It’s because you will spend more money.”

She explains how it works.

“When you’re eating the bread or chips, biologically what happens when you eat the bread or chips, your blood sugar spikes.”

The result? “You get really hungry” while you’re looking at your menu.

Then after you order, they bring you more bread or chips.

Then you order dessert.

But how do you avoid this?

“Fill up on fiber first,” she explains. “Some zucchini or fried pickles.”

She ends her brief video with words of encouragement: “You got this.”

Here is what people are saying.

Neither do I, usually. I love cake, but most restaurants don’t seem to make good ones.

Same! I try not to. Why is bread so filling?!

I envy your appetite.

I bet. Your phone can occupy you, but it would be rude to the people you’re eating with.

I try to avoid this, but it’s hard. Haha. I LOVE bread with olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette.

