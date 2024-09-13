A Feud Between Sisters Got Ugly When One Messed With The Other’s Cell Phone, And Now One Of Them Is Calling The Other A “Parasitic Leech”

Life can be really humbling at times, and struggling for basic necessities can really test your patience.

That’s when your family is supposed to be there to pick you up, but in this case, the poster’s little sister was making things so much worse.

Check out the details on how she got back at her for being a jerk.

Little sister calling me a ‘parasitic leech’… Enjoy the Amish lifestyle. I’m 28 years old and live in a town with an inflation crisis. I moved back in with my parents since we have a good relationship. I buy all the groceries and pay the electric bill.

My little sister (16), however, was not happy. She was saying that I should be a man and move out again. A few weeks ago she started continuously calling me a “freeloader” and a “parasitic leech”.

My parents are anti-tech — they are not part of a cult — they just avoid tech and prefer to live a simple life. The only modern tech they use is a laundry machine, a car, a flip phone, and a TV. Our parents don’t, however, take away our gadgets if we paid for it ourselves.

When I turned 18 and looked for my first job, I had to handwrite a resume since I didn’t have a computer or a printer. It’s hard to get a job while still in school because of the poor job market in our town.

My little sister was lucky, I bought her a smartphone with data plan since she was a young child, yet she was continuously calling me all these names. Eventually my little sisters constant name calling got on my nerves and I came up with an idea. As the smartphone is under an active installment plan, I simply repossessed the smartphone.

Now she is having the same childhood I had. Oh, and she stopped with the name calling. Enjoy the Amish lifestyle little sis.

