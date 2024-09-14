A Condescending Realtor Used To Berate A Former Barista Every Day, So They Outsmarted Them By Purposely Wasting His Time

Many people say you can tell someone’s true character by how they treat service workers.

For years, this barista got a front seat row to this realtor’s pompous and condescending behavior.

So when she was a successful professional looking to sell her home, she called up the realtor to serve them a bitter cup of karma.

Check out the revenge that had been brewing for years.

Realtor was callous and inconsiderate when I worked a menial job 10 years ago. In the process of selling my home, and called him up with the sole intention of wasting his time. Throughout college, I worked at a coffee shop across from a Real Estate office. Most Realtors were either kind or indifferent towards me. No harm no foul. There was, however, one who stood out from the rest.

The ex-barista explains his unpleasant demeanor.

DN must’ve had a chip on his shoulder. He was born into a famous family in our city and has been trying to make it as a big-name Realtor. He always acted as such. Wouldn’t look at me when ordering. Rarely said anything to me besides his order.

In 2 years, I don’t believe he ever said please or thank you. Perhaps worst of all, he assumed every employee was uneducated and unintelligent.

Despite his bad behavior, the ex-barista still tried to provide excellent service.

I had his order memorized within 2 weeks. I’d often have his drink ready for him when I knew he’d be there. Every time he’d insist “My order is too complicated. This must be incorrect. Make it how I ordered.” (As if I hadn’t made it 229 times already)

Luckily they had found a way to adapt to these unreasonable demands.

I’d simply pull it behind the counter, make a separate drink for the drive-thru, and then hand him back the one he insisted was wrong. He’d also force an, ‘Ohh wow!’ reaction when removing the lid to check for no foam.

DN mistreated just about every worker in the whole shop.

There were unsolicited comments directed towards my co-workers. About getting ‘real’ jobs. Considering college. Learning something useful. Never took the time to learn that two baristas had master’s degrees, one had a PhD, and many had ‘real’ jobs on the side.

Years later, the ex-barista changed professions and is now in the market for a house. Guess who they call up?

I’m now a nurse practitioner. I live in a wonderful home I’m selling to be closer to family. I called up DN and asked him to meet with me. He (unsurprisingly) didn’t recognize me.

The rudeness (unsurprisingly) continued.

I brought up the old barista gig and he was shocked – to the point of asking if I’d inherited my home. Apparently, he hasn’t changed at all… He likely spent 5+ hours communicating with me and setting up a contract. I gladly went with another realtor, who always treated me and my co-workers with respect.

Now this realtor will think twice before they write someone off.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Baristas work hard and they deserve respect, dangit!

This user has some major beef with the realtor profession.

Just dealing with the customers who claim to be better than you is a skill of its own.

People always remember how you treat them.

Good realtors don’t just understand the value of a home, but the value of respect.

It pays to be courteous – especially to the barista who might be your next big client someday.

