He Encountered A Stubborn Driver Who Wouldn’t Follow Rerouting Instructions, So He Involved The Military Police To Teach Him A Lesson

Road rules aren’t difficult to follow, especially for law-abiding motorists.

However, for arrogant and obnoxious drivers who think they own the road, a simple instruction can seem complicated for them.

This man who is a road guard encountered a driver who didn’t want to follow rerouting instructions, so he had to involve the police to teach this guy a lesson.

Home boy can’t follow directions. This morning, I was put on road guard. Basically, I stand at the entrance to the road, and prevent cars from running over soldiers conducting Physical Fitness Training. This is somewhat problematic, because there are a few industrial buildings along this road where civilians have to check in to work during Physical Training time.

Normally, we just redirect the traffic to a safer route. Today, there was a guy who just couldn’t listen. Ol’ boy pulled up at my intersection, and I asked him where he was going.

“Fuel Farm,” he says. “Sorry, sir. You’ll have to do a U-turn and get there by Duncan Street. Actually, if you cut through that parking lot back there…” “But I take this road every day!” “Sorry, sir, this is Friday. Not every day, and the road is closed to all vehicles. You’ll have to turn around.” “Hell no,” he says. “I’m going this way.”

I got a little angry. “Go that way, sir. Or I’ll call the MPs’ (Military Police).” “Call the MPs, then, I don’t care!” At this point, he stomped on his accelerator, drove onto the closed road, and sped off, narrowly avoiding several soldiers.

Now, I like to be known as a man of my word. Since, he told me where he worked, I drove up there after Physical Training hours, and snapped a pic of his plates. I called the MPs, and they’re on their way to take my statement. With any luck at all, he’ll be heavily ticketed, and possibly banned from ever driving on Fort Bliss again.

Every stupid action has an equal and opposite savage reaction.

That’s the law of the universe.

