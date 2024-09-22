They Humiliated Their Friend In The Group Chat After They Accidentally Lost Her Dog, But The Members Were Still Siding With The Friend

Pets are like family members, and losing them would truly feel devastating.

But if it was an accident, do you have to humiliate the caretaker in a group chat and call them an idiot?

This person did, even if their friend whom she entrusted with their dog got it back safely.

AITA for calling out my friend in the group chat for losing my dog? I went on vacation, and left my dog in the care of one of my friends. She called me in the middle of the vacation, sobbing because my dog had in her words “slipped away” from her.

She said that she thought the lead was fastened but it wasn’t, and my dog just bolted away from her. 30 minutes later, she called and said that she’d chased her down with some neighbors, and my dog was safe. But it still almost ruined my vacation, because I could not trust this girl anymore.

Weeks later, I went on the group chat from school, and I sort of jokingly called her out for being an idiot and losing the dog. She said that my dog was very aggressive when she tried to put the leash on (maybe true), and that I had failed to tell her the dog was a runner.

I said that I had told her these things. It’s not my fault she did not listen. The group chat started to side with her, saying “Oh, she is a big dog and hard to control… blah blah blah.” I could not understand why I can’t call out someone an idiot when they messed up so bad. AITA?

The group chat responses should have told you who the jerk was.

