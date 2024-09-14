Student Signed Up For A Random Room Assignment And Got Lucky With A Private Room, But Now Other People In The Dorm Think They Deserve The Room Instead

When moving into a college dorm it is pretty normal to have your roommates assigned to you.

AITA for standing my ground and not letting my suite-mate take my dorm room? For context: Our college randomly assigns suites and rooms to students that apply for dorming. It is not chosen by the students, only the buildings and who they wish to room with. I (19y/o male) am moving to college in the fall.

I am in the process of getting to know my suite-mates and roommate since I chose to do random assignment because I had applied late to college and everyone already chosen roommates I had to go with first bed open. After I had been assigned a room my actual roommate added me and we began talking. However, he soon blocked me and I could no longer contact him. A week after this happened, my suite-mates got in contact with me. They added me and we talked. They then asked me if I happened to know my roommate since he was the only one they hadn’t talked with yet. I said yes but after we talked a bit he blocked me.

We then all had the assumption that he would no longer be dorming with us, hence the need to block me on instagram. So, after much discussion, thats the best answer we could come up with as to why he did so. I thought that was the end of that discussion but it seems I would be wrong.

One of my suite-mates, lets name him Phineas, would later tell us that we should vote on who got the room. I being confused asked him why since I got the room fair and square by it being assigned to me. He said that he wasn’t aware that the rooms were assigned and that even if they were, we should vote on who gets it anyways since he wanted it. I told him no for a second time and wanted to be over with it.

He then told me that he had a girlfriend and that I could understand right? No. I get that she’s going to visit every now and then and that it would be nice to have some privacy, especially if they were going to do spicy things, but I already told him that I wanted the room since it was assigned to me and that if he wanted a single he should’ve booked a single. He keeps pushing the matter when I shut him down every time. I told him that if he continues to talk about it, I would go to RA and get in contact with the school about the whole situation and how Phineas wanted to violate explicit rules and guidelines of living in the dorms.

For more context: Our college does not allow the opposite sex to enter the bedrooms of the student and may only stay in the common area with the suite door open to the hallway. This was a strict rule that even applies to parents and family. The guy called me a jerk and said that I don’t even need it since I am single and would never understand it. My other suite-mate, gonna name him Ferb for the memes, thinks we should see who needs the room more and give it to them. I think that it rightfully belongs to me since I was assigned the room and bed and that if I got so lucky that I didn’t have a roommate anymore than that was my luck and not theirs. AITA?

