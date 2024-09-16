Wife Asked Her Husband To Be Detailed When Labeling His Boxes, But He Refused. Now He Has To Sift Through Dozens Of Boxes For A Specific Item.

Moving to a new house can be stressful.

To reduce the headache, some people organize their packing and label each box with complete details.

This woman‘s husband did not have the patience to cooperate.

So when he needed a specific item, she had the best response.

Packing – details matter When we were packing, I numbered all the boxes and used colour-coded labels for each, and had a running inventory sheet for each box. I packed the entire house by myself (well, the kids helped with their toys). My husband didn’t do the garage till I forced him to.

I kept asking him what’s in the box so I could list and number it, and we’d know what was in it. He lost patience and said, “There are wrenches, screwdrivers, and crap like that, dear.” He does this for multiple boxes. Saying things like, “It doesn’t matter, it just needs to be packed,” and “Nevermind the list! The movers are going to be here soon.” So I dutifully write this down.

Cue the malicious non-compliance. Fast forward, we have moved into the new house and started renovating. We are beyond stressed because there are birders, and wallpaper that were applied by Satan, which delayed painting and the carpet, etc.

Hubby is looking for a specific tool. He asks me what’s in a specific numbered box. I can give him specific details, and tell him, that’s orange, which is kitchen. You need blue, which is the garage.

So he goes over to the boxes labelled in blue with the garage stuff in it. There’s a pretty big pile. He knows that I can find stuff in the boxes I packed, and asks which box is the tool he wants in. I tell him he didn’t give me a lot of details.

He points to a box and tells me to read out what’s in the box. I read out, “Wrenches, screwdrivers, and crap like that, dear.” He gets a little annoyed, and asks about the next one. I say, “It doesn’t matter, it just needs to be packed.”

I handed him my log, and just told him that’s what he gets for not cooperating. He had to go through about 20 boxes to find the right one.

You basically asked for it, dear.

This is too good not to cackle at, that’s for sure.

