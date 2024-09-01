Tesla Owner Has A Warning For People Thinking Of Taking Their Car On A Road Trip. – ‘Tesla is like Apple. You pay for everything extra.’

I got an Uber ride recently and, lo and behold, my driver pulled up in a brand-new Tesla.

I only had a ten-minute journey to my destination, but I can tell you honestly that I was pretty impressed by the car’s speed and how smooth the ride was.

But a question lingered in the back of my mind…how would this vehicle do on a long road trip?

Well, today my question has been answered!

A woman named Cyny posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about her Tesla experience.

Cyny said she was planning on a road trip and said, “I have 300 miles per charge. I’m gonna charge up a little bit. I’m gonna take a trip to Arizona.”

But things didn’t go as planned…

She said that stopping the charge the car along the way adds hours to any road trip and that her trip to Arizona should’ve taken two or three hours but ended up taking seven hours because of stops to charge her Tesla.

Cyny said that a Tesla is not a good car “if you wanna go any further than, like, 200 miles out.”

Here’s her video.

